Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Security experts urge Putin, Trump to overcome disagreements

World
June 27, 18:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The experts said the chasm between Russia and the West appears to be wider now than at any point since the Cold War

Share
1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The world’s leading security experts wrote an open letter addressed to Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump calling on the two leaders to reverse the negative trend in bilateral relations at the upcoming meeting in Hamburg. The document was posted on the website of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) on Tuesday.

The letter was signed by former British Defense Secretary, Vice Chairman of the Nuclear Threat Initiative and Executive Board Member of the European Leadership Network Desmond Browne, former German Ambassador to the US, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, former Russian Foreign Minister and Security Council Secretary, President of the Russian International Affairs Council Igor Ivanov and former Chairman of the US Senate Armed Services Committee and Co-Chairman of the Nuclear Threat Initiative Sam Nunn.

Read also

Kremlin comments on preparations for Putin-Trump meeting

World trusts Putin more than Trump, says top US survey

Putin believes Trump’s victory proves that US voters are longing for change

Putin likes Trump for his readiness to restore relations with Moscow

Putin says Trump’s victory in US presidential election changed almost nothing

Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'

Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man

"The chasm between Russia and the West appears to be wider now than at any point since the Cold War," the letter reads. "Your first meeting in Hamburg will be a unique opportunity to underscore that, despite significant differences, the United States, Russia, and Europe can and must work together on areas of existential common interest - chief among them reducing nuclear and other military risks, and preventing catastrophic terrorist attacks."

According to its authors, "the starting point could be a new joint statement by the two leaders that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." That step "would be positively received by global leaders and publics," the letter said.

The next steps could be "to increase military-to-military communication through a new NATO-Russia Military Crisis Management Group," restart bilateral military-to-military dialogue between the United States and Russia, "to collaborate to prevent ISIS and other terrorist groups from acquiring nuclear and radiological materials through a joint initiative to prevent WMD terrorism" and discussions aimed at "reaching at least informal understandings on cyber dangers related to interference in strategic warning systems and nuclear command and control."

"Russia, the United States, and Europe are confronting a range of significant issues today. But none should distract from urgently pursuing practical steps now that can stop the downward spiral in relations and reduce real dangers. The steps we have identified here are a good place to begin. We respectfully urge you to start now in Hamburg," the letter’s authors concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rosneft, Mars and Nivea are among victims of massive cyber attack in Russia
2
Syrian president visits Russia’s Khmeymim airbase
3
Encrypting ransomware Petya attacks computers worldwide — Kaspersky Lab
4
Kremlin disagrees with Macron’s remarks on Ukraine
5
Senator warns US could plot strike against Syria under pretext of alleged chemical attack
6
Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack
7
Security experts urge Putin, Trump to overcome disagreements
TOP STORIES
Реклама