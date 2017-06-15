Back to Main page
Putin likes Trump for his readiness to restore relations with Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 6:48 UTC+3 NEW YORK

"Certainly, we liked President Trump and we still like him because he publicly announced that he was ready to restore American-Russian relations", the Russian president said

1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, June 15. /TASS/. Russia likes US President Donald Trump, because he spoke about his readiness to restore relations with Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US filmmaker Oliver Stone.

On Thursday, Salon.com published extracts from the interview with Putin's answers translated into English.

"Certainly, we liked President Trump and we still like him because he publicly announced that he was ready to restore American-Russian relations. And when journalists from different countries were asking questions about that, they were trying to catch me, so to speak, I was always asking back, ‘Are you against good relations between the US and Russia?’" the Russian leader said.

"Certainly, we’ve got to wait and see how, in reality, in practice, the relations between our two countries are going to develop. He was talking about a re-establishment of economic ties, of a joint fight against terrorism. Isn’t that a good thing?" Putin said.

Stone conducted a dozen interviews with Putin between 2015 and February 2017 for his four-part documentary. The Putin Interviews premiered on Showtime TV channel in the United States on June 12 and will continue through June 15.

