Kremlin expects Putin-Trump meeting to establish working dialogue

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Hamburg on July 7 to be held in a working atmosphere and that the two leaders will establish a working dialogue.

"This is the first meeting, the first acquaintance of the two presidents, and that’s the importance of the meeting," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked on the expectations about the upcoming talks.

"We expect a working dialogue to be established that is probably vital for the entire world in terms of increasing the effectiveness of solving the critical amount of conflicts and problems that are growing every day," Peskov said.

Fight against terrorism

Vladimir Putin is likely to discuss bilateral cooperation on the fight against terrorism in Syria during his talks with President Donald Trump, Peskov has added.

"As for Syria, I believe that they (the presidents) will discuss the conflict settlement, the Astana process and perhaps in case of the United States’ readiness - issues of possible cooperation between Russia and the United States in the interests of bilateral fight against terrorism," Peskov told journalists.

The Russian presidential spokesman added that the leaders were also most likely to discuss "perspectives for the inter-Syrian settlement."