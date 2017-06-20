Kremlin hopes US will urge Kiev to implement Minsk accords

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that Washington will call Kiev to the need to implement the Minsk Accords during the meeting between Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We hope that these high-level contacts will be used by our American counterparts to send a strong signal to Kiev about the need to implement the Minsk Accords," Peskov said.