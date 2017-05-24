Russian lawmaker comments on US decision to end military subsidies to Ukraine

Russian lawmaker comments on US decision to end military subsidies to UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 16:30
Nine Russian missile regiments rearmed with advanced ICBM systemsMilitary & Defense May 24, 16:01
Perm session completes cycle of regional offsite events in run-up to SPIEF 2017Press Releases May 24, 15:38
Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting systemMilitary & Defense May 24, 15:09
Amsterdam Court may look into appeal against Scythian Gold ruling in fallSociety & Culture May 24, 15:04
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020Military & Defense May 24, 14:58
Russian security chief calls for cooperation on cyber threatsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 14:34
About half of Russian Navy warships to be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles by late 2020Military & Defense May 24, 14:31
Stalin’s grandson passes away at 75Society & Culture May 24, 14:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. By leaving Ukraine without military subsidies, the US is embarking on a course towards sparing funds and honoring its national interests, Russian Federation Council upper house's Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Wednesday in comments on Washington’s decision to shift military assistance to Ukraine from grants to loans.
"First of all, this indicates a course of the new administration towards changing approaches to military support, and the main thing comes through here - sparing funds and honoring the national interests," Valentina Matviyenko said. "Let us wait and see what will come of it," she added.
She said a change in conceptual approaches is evident - ‘not just supporting at the expense of US taxpayers, but issuing some loans, and this is a different approach, and the amount of these funds will evidently be slashed," she added.
Earlier, the chief of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney confirmed the United States’ intention to end disinterested military subsidies to Ukraine, Pakistan, Vietnam and a number of other countries. All of these will be offered a loans instead. In the meantime, assistance to Israel, Jordan and Egypt will remain free.