Putin’s meeting with Trump expected to be in-depth discussion — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, due on July 7 in Hamburg, is expected to be a detailed, in-depth conversation, Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"So far, there is no clarity as to how long it [the meeting] might take. I think is will be a rather detailed, in-depth discussion. We hope it will be that way," he told TASS.

When asked whether the meeting would be followed by a news conference, he answered in the negative. "Only talks are planned," he explained.

"We expect much [from the meeting]. The first contact is very important and the leaders have much to discuss," the Kremlin aide noted, adding however he would rather not repeat what the two leaders were to discuss. These problems, in his words, have been mentioned "millions of times."