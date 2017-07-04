Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin’s meeting with Trump expected to be in-depth discussion — Kremlin aide

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 16:08 UTC+3

No news conferences have been scheduled

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, due on July 7 in Hamburg, is expected to be a detailed, in-depth conversation, Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

Read also

Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US

"So far, there is no clarity as to how long it [the meeting] might take. I think is will be a rather detailed, in-depth discussion. We hope it will be that way," he told TASS.

When asked whether the meeting would be followed by a news conference, he answered in the negative. "Only talks are planned," he explained.

"We expect much [from the meeting]. The first contact is very important and the leaders have much to discuss," the Kremlin aide noted, adding however he would rather not repeat what the two leaders were to discuss. These problems, in his words, have been mentioned "millions of times."

Read also

Lavrov assures Hamburg meeting between Putin, Trump will clarify Russian-US ties

Kremlin comments on Kissinger's role in arranging Putin-Trump meeting

Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump phone talks ‘devoid of anything artificial’

Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man

Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump meeting not for show, but to yield concrete results

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relations
2
Elderly German traveler arrives in downtown Petersburg in tractor
3
Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state award
4
Putin’s meeting with Trump expected to be in-depth discussion — Kremlin aide
5
Russia to increase wheat export to China
6
Putin’s contact with Trump at G20 summit planned as full-fledged meeting — Kremlin
7
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
TOP STORIES
Реклама