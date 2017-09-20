No sign of hacking ahead of Germany’s federal election — police

BERLIN, September 20. /TASS/. German law enforcement agencies have not seen any signs of hackers’ activity prior to the general election due on September 24, Spokesman of the German Interior Ministry Johannes Dimroth said on Wednesday.

"As of today, luckily we are not speaking about any interference," he said. "There have been no significant incidents."

Nevertheless, Dimroth added that it was too premature "to turn off the alarm."

"We hope that no attacks will be taking place, but conclusions should be drawn a few days later after the election is held," the spokesman added, saying that the BSI federal cyber protection agency was noting "digital noise" made by cyberattacks that were not in the sphere of the agency.

Germany has warned more than once that foreign hackers, including Russian ones, were attempting to influence the Bundestag election. Nevertheless, neither of law enforcement agencies presented any evidence to support the allegations. Russia has denied any involvement in the cyberattacks.