German intel comes up empty-handed trying to link Moscow to ‘election meddling’ — Lavrov

DOHA, August 30. /TASS/. German intelligence agencies cannot provide any evidence of Russia’s alleged meddling in the German election, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

"I don’t know why the German counterintelligence makes statements on Russia’s intervention in the German election campaign," Lavrov said.

"Maybe they want to prove their effectiveness, but cannot provide a single fact."

"However, speaking bout facts, everyone knows that it recently emerged that American intelligence agencies were intercepting the German chancellor’s calls. I don’t remember the German counterintelligence saying anything about this established fact," Lavrov added.