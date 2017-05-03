Russia's EU envoy stresses Moscow does not meddle in French presidential election

Russia's EU envoy stresses Moscow does not meddle in French presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 21:54
BRUSSELS, May 3. /TASS/. Russia supports neither of France’s presidential candidates, Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said at a news conference on Wednesday.
"I have not noticed that Russia backs any of the presidential candidates in France. Naturally, we have been carefully listening to what each of 11 candidates was saying about relations with Russia. But history, especially recent history, teaches us that the words said during the election race are not always put into practice," Chizhov said.
"I want to reiterate that Russia does not meddle in elections in other countries," he said.