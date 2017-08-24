Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian-German ties unlikely to change after Bundestag elections, expert says

World
August 24, 14:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Regardless of who comes to power, Ukraine is going to be the determining policy factor for cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/RAINER JENSEN

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. There is every likelihood that the newly-elected German parliament will not change its policy towards Russia, Deputy Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Europe Vladislav Belov told a round table dedicated to the elections the German Bundestag scheduled for September 24.

Read also

German chancellor suggests exerting diplomatic pressure on North Korea

German politician says Crimea should be recognized as part of Russia

Ex-German chancellor says Russia will not change stance on Crimea

German foreign minister warns New START and INF Treaties termination will affect Europe

German top diplomat slams US anti-Russian sanctions

"No qualitative, quantitative, profound or other changes in Russian-German relations will occur after September 24," he stressed.

According to the expert, regardless of who comes to power, Ukraine is going to be the determining policy factor for our cooperation and, partially, for the economic trajectory. "Southeastern Ukraine and the Minsk process will shape our relations," Belov explained. "It should be noted that the Social Democrats’ program, just like the program of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union specify tough anti-Russian stances partially linked to Crimea but basically within the Minsk process."

However, according to Belov, even in the wake of the additional sanctions over the turbine scandal slapped on specific companies and individuals, Germany is in favor of easing the sanctions. However, their removal cannot be expected since that decision is made by the European Union.

Left-wing victory

Meanwhile, Nikolay Platoshkin, Head of the International Relations and Diplomacy Department at the Moscow University for the Humanities, noted that should the Left Party emerge victorious that would lead to radical changes in Russian-German relations. "Of course, the relations will improve, because the stance on Ukraine will change with the advent of a new chancellor," he said.

"The Left Party has made it clear on numerous occasions that it is not particularly enthusiastic about the Ukrainian leadership."

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin says he changed his views on Russian-European relations due to Helmut Kohl

According to Platoshkin, the left-wing government will work to ease anti-Russian sanctions and put pressure on Kiev.

"The left and the ‘greens’ will raise the issue of the closure of Russian TV channels in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Security Service’s prisons and so on," the expert noted.

He added that, while Merkel is turning a blind eye to the massive human rights violations in Ukraine, the left-wing government will not do that.

"If at least one EU member-country votes against extending anti-Russian sanctions, the decision will not be made," the expert emphasized. "That’s why the advent of a new chancellor in Germany will be very favorable for Russia.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Explosion hits central Kiev on Independence Day
2
Russian strategic bombers conduct flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan
3
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
4
Russian Defense Ministry to get 100 Armata tanks
5
CSKA Moscow FC’s win move Russia closer to France in UEFA coefficient rankings
6
Press review: Moscow’s response may ricochet and Russian embassy in Kiev braces for unrest
7
Russian minister announces imminent merger of Sukhoi and MiG aircraft companies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама