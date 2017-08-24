Russian-German ties unlikely to change after Bundestag elections, expert says

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. There is every likelihood that the newly-elected German parliament will not change its policy towards Russia, Deputy Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Europe Vladislav Belov told a round table dedicated to the elections the German Bundestag scheduled for September 24.

"No qualitative, quantitative, profound or other changes in Russian-German relations will occur after September 24," he stressed.

According to the expert, regardless of who comes to power, Ukraine is going to be the determining policy factor for our cooperation and, partially, for the economic trajectory. "Southeastern Ukraine and the Minsk process will shape our relations," Belov explained. "It should be noted that the Social Democrats’ program, just like the program of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union specify tough anti-Russian stances partially linked to Crimea but basically within the Minsk process."

However, according to Belov, even in the wake of the additional sanctions over the turbine scandal slapped on specific companies and individuals, Germany is in favor of easing the sanctions. However, their removal cannot be expected since that decision is made by the European Union.

Left-wing victory

Meanwhile, Nikolay Platoshkin, Head of the International Relations and Diplomacy Department at the Moscow University for the Humanities, noted that should the Left Party emerge victorious that would lead to radical changes in Russian-German relations. "Of course, the relations will improve, because the stance on Ukraine will change with the advent of a new chancellor," he said.

"The Left Party has made it clear on numerous occasions that it is not particularly enthusiastic about the Ukrainian leadership."

According to Platoshkin, the left-wing government will work to ease anti-Russian sanctions and put pressure on Kiev.

"The left and the ‘greens’ will raise the issue of the closure of Russian TV channels in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Security Service’s prisons and so on," the expert noted.

He added that, while Merkel is turning a blind eye to the massive human rights violations in Ukraine, the left-wing government will not do that.

"If at least one EU member-country votes against extending anti-Russian sanctions, the decision will not be made," the expert emphasized. "That’s why the advent of a new chancellor in Germany will be very favorable for Russia.".