Ex-German chancellor says Russia will not change stance on Crimea

World
August 17, 11:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Schroeder supported leader of Germany’s Free Democratic Party Christian Lindner who called for seeing the Crimea’s status as "a long-term temporary phenomenon"

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. German people are interested in building normal relations with Russia, former German Chancellor, member of the German Social Democratic Party Gerhard Schroeder said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Blick published on Thursday.

According to the politician, the debate on Crimea’s status will end in nothing and should not be linked to other issues.

Schroeder supported leader of Germany’s Free Democratic Party Christian Lindner who called for seeing the Crimea’s status as "a long-term temporary phenomenon."

"The chairman of the Free Democratic Party turned out to be more sharp-eyed that those who believe that demonizing Russia will help them in their election race. The German people needs normal relations with Russia, and Lindner realized that," Schroeder said. "Nothing will change in the Crimean issue, while the remaining issues should be tackled separately."

"I would like to help improve relations between Russia and the EU. To do so, we need both parties, and I am ready to make my modest contribution," said Schroeder who led the German government from 1998 to 2005.

