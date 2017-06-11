West continues manically look at Crimea "with closed eyes" - foreign ministry

ALUSHTA, June 11. /TASS/. It is high time for the West to open eyes on Crimea, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Sunday at the first international media forum dubbed "Open Crimea: with own eyes".

"I do not think an incorrect image of Crimea remains," she said in response to a question about the West’s perception. "Still remains the attempt to fuel the problems, which the West has specified as key problems - exactly has specified - which they have made the cornerstone, not which exist."

It is a "manic desire not to see the problems are being solved, not to see the dynamics is absolutely positive," she said, adding big achievements, which are not often in the world, had been made within a short time period.

"The West’s persistency in looking at Crimea with closed eyes amazes," she said. "It is high time to open eyes, and this is why events of the kind are organized."

The two-day forum will be devoted to Crimea’s development in the historic, geopolitical, international, legal, information and cultural spheres. The event will feature activists and journalists from Armenia, Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Italy, India, Cuba, Lebanon, Kuwait, Syria, and other countries.