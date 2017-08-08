Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German top diplomat slams US anti-Russian sanctions

World
August 08, 12:57 UTC+3 BERLIN

On August 2, US President Donald Trump tightened sanctions against Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

BERLIN, August 8. /TASS/. The new round of US restrictive measures against Russia can call into question the solidarity of Western countries in terms of the Ukrainian crisis, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview with the Westfaelische Nachrichten newspaper published on Tuesday.

Read also

Austria fears losing huge projects due to new US sanctions against Russia

Lavrov, Tillerson discuss new US sanctions

Oliver Stone slams US decision to impose new sanctions on Russia

Poll indicates Russians don’t care about fresh US sanctions

"It is important for us, the so-called West, to stick together," he said. "The law on imposing sanctions passed last week is detrimental to that." According to the minister, the Western countries’ strength in relations with Moscow after Crimea’s reunification with Russia was that the European Union and the United States were united. "However, such moves put this into jeopardy," Gabriel added.

He also expressed the conviction that US President Donald Trump needs "close coordination [with European partners] before putting sanctions in place." "Moreover, sanctions against European companies are totally inadmissible," the German foreign minister stressed.

According to Gabriel, in general, Europe will stand to lose from the crisis in relations between the US and Russia. "Cooperation between Russians and Americans is necessary in Syria, Libya, Ukraine, in the fight against the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) and on many other issues," he concluded.

On July 27, the US Congress endorsed a bill specifying tougher sanctions against Russia. On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed this bill into law. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in response to that that "the sanctions imposed by the US will not force Russia to change its policy or give up its interests."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
3
Buyout of turbines supplied to Crimea simple resolution of conflict — Siemens
4
Lavrov calls to settle North Korean issue through dialogue
5
Austria fears losing huge projects due to new US sanctions against Russia
6
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
7
German top diplomat slams US anti-Russian sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама