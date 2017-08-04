Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll indicates Russians don’t care about fresh US sanctions

Society & Culture
August 04, 13:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The assessments of the sanctions’ impact remained practically unchanged in July compared to March

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Most Russians received the news of fresh US sanctions against Russia rather calmly, however, their attitude towards the US has worsened, a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Friday.

"Sixty-eight percent of Russians said they had heard about a new round of sanctions initiated by the US Congress, but just 16% of those polled have detailed information on the issue. Twenty-eight percent of our fellow countrymen have certain fears regarding their potential negative effect on our country (39% among those who keep up with the latest news). Positive expectations have been expressed by 9% of the respondents, and about half of them (48%) do not expect any changes," the pollster said.

Read also

New US law on sanctions no declaration of trade war against Russia — US diplomat

Analyst explains what US sanctions against Russia might mean for INF treaty

Association of European Businesses is against US sanctions

Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interests

The assessments of the sanctions’ impact remained practically unchanged in July compared to March, with 35% speaking about positive effects and 26% believing that the sanctions have exacerbated the situation in the country. More than one quarter of those polled (29%) believe that sanctions had no serious effect on society’s life. The number of Russians who felt that they or their relatives and friends were affected by the sanctions, has grown by 1%. However, 79% said they felt no consequences whatsoever.

Nineteen percent suggested tit-for-tat moves, 4% opted for a tough response, while one-third of the respondents argued no response is necessary. Russia should refrain from active steps to seek the removal of the sanctions, 72% of the respondents said. On the other hand, 20% of those polled pointed to the need for certain measures to have Western sanctions removed (since their economic effects are profound).

Russians’ liking for the US president has declined sharply (from 27% to 18%), while negative sentiment grew from 22% to 28%. However, a neutral attitude prevails (43%).

The survey was conducted on July 30-31, 2017, with respondents interviewed over the phone. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5%.

Washington’s fresh round of sanctions

Read also

Poll shows 83% of Russians approve of Putin’s performance as president

The US began to slap sanctions on Moscow in 2014 over developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. They affected some Russian banks and companies as well as high-ranking officials. Exports of US-made goods, technologies and services to Crimea were banned. American investment on the Black Sea peninsula was outlawed as well. The sanctions have been extended on several occasions.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed into law a bill specifying tougher sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. The law enshrines the existing sanctions and provides an opportunity to impose fresh restrictive measures, even against energy companies. The document was cobbled together from long, laborious efforts by both parties in the US Congress, with lawmakers overwhelmingly voting in favor of it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US Congress may tear up INF treaty and Moscow plays peacemaker in Libya
2
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum
3
Putin says he will consider running for president in 2018
4
Russia, China to sign cooperation deal on Moon exploration
5
About 150 people evacuated from mine in Russia's Yakutia due to flooding
6
Putin hopes Russian squad to play decently at 2018 Football World Cup
7
Russian military police ready to repel terrorists’ attacks at safe zone near Damascus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама