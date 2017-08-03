Back to Main page
Association of European Businesses is against US sanctions

Business & Economy
August 03, 18:33 UTC+3

The Association of European Businesses urges heads of states of the EU, the US and Russia to separate business from politics

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Association of European Businesses (AEB) argues against new US sanctions and urges heads of states of the European Union, the United States and Russia to separate business from politics, press service of the AEB said on Thursday.

The AEB "expresses its disagreement over US economic sanctions," it said. "The Association calls on the Heads of States and Governments of the EU, the USA and Russia to define a new policy, leaving business out of politics and finding a common, mutually acceptable, solution in the spirit of peace and conciliation," the AEB said.

"The Association is convinced that business is one of the most important connecting links between states and people, and the principle of free trade should not be restricted by such measures," it noted.

The AEB, whose members are more than 500 companies from the EU and the European Free Trade Association, is the main representative of foreign investors’ interests in Russia and in the Eurasian Economic Union.

