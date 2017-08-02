Back to Main page
PM Medvedev: US declared massive trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 02, 22:10 UTC+3

The prime minister is confident that sanctions are senseless

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Alexandr Astafiev/Russian government's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The US has actually declared trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions against it, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a Facebook post. He is confident that these measures will have no sense and that Russia, nevertheless, will be able to develop.

"A fully-fledged trade war has been declared on Russia," he noted.

"We will quietly continue our work to develop economy and the social sphere and will be engaged in import substitution, as well as address most important state tasks, counting upon ourselves, first of all," the prime minister stated. "We have learnt to do it in the recent years in the conditions of almost closed financial markets, fear of foreign creditors and investors to bankroll in Russia on pain of sanctions against third parties and countries," he added. "It benefitted us in some way, though sanctions are senseless as a whole," Medvedev stated. "We’ll pull through," the prime minister affirmed.

