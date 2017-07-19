Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US sanctions not to be lifted even if Russia meets West’s demands — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 19, 20:25 UTC+3

"Senators and Congresspersons will find a million excuses for not lifting anything," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The United States will not lift immediately sanctions imposed on Russia even if Moscow meets the West’s demands, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on the Russian Rossiya’24 television on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry

Russian diplomat slams US sanctions as absurd, vows there will be response

Kremlin vows response to expanded US sanctions will be based on reciprocity

US Congress introduces new sanctions against Russia

Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia

Putin not surprised at US Senate's crusade to tighten sanctions against Russia

"We are aware that those sanctions, which are imposed now, [will not be lifted], whatever we would do. Even if we say we agree to anything and hoist a white flag, anyway hearings and motions will be in full swing," Ryabkov said. "Senators and Congresspersons will find a million excuses for not lifting anything."

Russia’s policy is based on "a faith in its own rectitude" and belief that it does everything "to protect international law and order and to ensure the supremacy of international law."

"Nobody will ever yield to pressure and do the things the country putting on this pressure would like to be done. It is an illegal step which does not tally with norms of international law," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Media focus on Trump-Putin meeting at G20 aims to harm US president — diplomat
2
Russia to offer MiG-35 planes at India’s tender for light fighter jets
3
US sanctions not to be lifted even if Russia meets West’s demands — diplomat
4
Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development
5
Russia’s new Soyuz-5 rocket fit for tight competition on global space launch market
6
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
7
Gazprom involved in preparations on Turkish Stream’s second stretch
TOP STORIES
Реклама