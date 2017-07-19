US sanctions not to be lifted even if Russia meets West’s demands — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The United States will not lift immediately sanctions imposed on Russia even if Moscow meets the West’s demands, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on the Russian Rossiya’24 television on Wednesday.

"We are aware that those sanctions, which are imposed now, [will not be lifted], whatever we would do. Even if we say we agree to anything and hoist a white flag, anyway hearings and motions will be in full swing," Ryabkov said. "Senators and Congresspersons will find a million excuses for not lifting anything."

Russia’s policy is based on "a faith in its own rectitude" and belief that it does everything "to protect international law and order and to ensure the supremacy of international law."

"Nobody will ever yield to pressure and do the things the country putting on this pressure would like to be done. It is an illegal step which does not tally with norms of international law," he said.