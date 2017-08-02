Back to Main page
Trump signs bill on anti-Russian sanctions

World
August 02, 17:34 UTC+3

Donald Trump has signed bill on anti-Russian sanctions, according to the White House

© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has signed the draft law tightening sanctions of the US against Russia, Iran and North Korea, a senior White House official told TASS on Wednesday. 

"Yes. A statement [on this issue] is being prepared," he said briefly, answering a question on whether information that Trump signed the said bill was true. The White House official declined to give further comments on the issue.

