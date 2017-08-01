Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat slams US sanctions on Moscow, Tehran as unlawful

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 01, 18:22 UTC+3

On July 27, the US Senate passed a bill imposing new unilateral sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrei Makhonin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Washington’s sanctions against Moscow and Tehran are absolutely unlawful and do not help reach an understanding with the US, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said following his meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Ansari.

Read also

US sanctions harm transatlantic relations — Russia's NATO envoy

Austria to protect its interests if US applies anti-Russian sanctions to EU

Kremlin notes political will essential to ending sanctions and improving ties with US

US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German minister

"You know our position, these actions are absolutely unlawful, they do not help reach an understanding and the necessary level of trust between us and the Americans," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out.

"This is sad, it affects our bilateral relations [with the United States - TASS]," Bogdanov went on to say. "I think that it does not add optimism regarding the possibility for us to coordinate our approaches towards a whole range of regional issues, including our relations with such important partner and neighbor as Iran," he added.

On July 27, the US Senate passed a bill imposing new unilateral sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea. The document, dubbed Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, has been submitted to US President Donald Trump for signature.

On July 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that by September 1, Washington reduce the number of diplomatic and technical staff at the US embassy in Moscow, as well as at the consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok, in order to match the number of Russian staff working in the United States.

Besides, on August 1, Russia suspended the use of a US country house located in the Serebryany Bor area in northwest Moscow and a Moscow storage facility.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow court killed
2
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
3
Venezuelan president laughs off US sanctions against him as ‘something to be proud of’
4
Russian diplomat slams US sanctions on Moscow, Tehran as unlawful
5
Moscow says Syrian de-escalation zones 'thoroughly discussed' with Tehran's envoy
6
First tanker for Yamal LNG starts voyage over Northern Sea Route
7
Alrosa plans to sell most expensive diamond ever cut in Russia in fall
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама