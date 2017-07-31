Back to Main page
Austria to protect its interests if US applies anti-Russian sanctions to EU

World
July 31, 18:10 UTC+3 VIENNA

Europeans are concerned about the fact that the US plans to impose restrictions on cooperation with Russian companies

© AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta

VIENNA, July 31. /TASS/. Austria is ready to safeguard national interests in case the United States applies anti-Russian sanctions to European companies and intends to coordinate its action with the European Commission, the Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs told TASS on Monday.

"We - in accordance with the position of the European Commission - are ready to act in case of necessity in order to protect national and European interests," official spokesperson of the Austrian foreign ministry Thomas Schn·ll said responding to a request for a comment on potential restrictive measures of the US against Russia.

Austria’s OMV and Voestalpine engaged in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project keep an eye on the probable new sanctions of the US against Russia and stick to their agreements with Moscow, companies told TASS earlier.

The US Senate earlier approved a bill specifying tougher unilateral American sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. Now this document titled "Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" will be submitted to US President Donald Trump for his potential stamp of approval to become law.

Europeans are concerned about the fact that the US plans to impose restrictions on cooperation with Russian companies in pipelines construction and prioritize exports of its energy resources to Europe.

