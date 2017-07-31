Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin notes political will essential to ending sanctions and improving ties with US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 31, 13:13 UTC+3

Moscow believes that the new sanctions bill passed by the US Congress will become a law

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Normalizing Russian-US ties will require political will and Washington’s readiness to end its sanctions-based diktat and political schizophrenia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"A way out of this situation [in Russian-US relations] lies through the political will to mend relations," he said. Also, there must be rehabilitation from political schizophrenia, a declared intention to normalize these relations and an end to the diktat and sanctions, Peskov added.

Read also

Russian diplomat comments on new US sanctions

Putin approves Foreign Ministry’s statement in response to US sanctions

Expert warns new sanctions against Russia may drive wedge between US and EU

US Senate passes bill toughening anti-Russia sanctions

He pointed out that despite the current situation President Vladimir Putin "emphasized our interest to go ahead with cooperation [with the US] there where it agrees with our interests."

Peskov said the Russian authorities had no intention of trying to find out if the blame for the latest measures should be placed on the current administration or the previous one.
"It is not our business to inquire into whether it was the current or previous administration that made decisions to impose sanctions. Of course, we would like these relations to be immune from such erosive processes or something else within the administration," Peskov said. "We are interested in the steady cultivation of our relations. At the moment we have to state with regret that we are far from that ideal."

Sanctions and US law 

Moscow believes that the new sanctions bill passed by Congress will become law. 

When asked why Moscow took measures against Washington before the US president signed the bill, Peskov said that after the US Congress had passed the bill, "it will de-facto automatically become a law even if the US president does not sign it." Besides, the Kremlin spokesman pointed to the White House statement saying that Trump could refuse to sign the bill in order to further toughen it.

"So there was no need to wait, things are pretty obvious," the Russian presidential spokesman concluded.

The US Congress earlier passed a bill slapping new unilateral sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea. According to the White House, Trump intends to sign the document.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that by September 1, Washington will have to reduce the number of diplomatic and technical stuff at the US embassy in Moscow, as well as at the consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok, in order to match the number of Russian staff working in the United States. It means that the total number of staff working in American diplomatic offices in Russia will decrease by one-third to 455. Should the US take fresh unilateral steps to cut Russian diplomatic staff, retaliatory measures will follow, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned.

Besides, from August 1, Russia is suspending the use of a US country house located in the Serebryany Bor area in north-west Moscow and a storage facility located in a southern neighborhood of the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US attitudes to Russia unlikely to change soon, says Putin
2
Moscow allows US diplomatic officials to leave Russia before September
3
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics
4
Kremlin notes political will essential to ending sanctions and improving ties with US
5
Moscow alarmed over situation around North Korea’s latest missile launch
6
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
7
US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама