Putin approves Foreign Ministry’s statement in response to US sanctions

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved of the statement made by the Russian Foreign Ministry in response to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US.

"Of course, such measures are impossible without the president’s approval," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Reporters asked Peskov to explain why the Russian response to the anti-Russian sanctions appeared before Trump signed the bill. The press secretary said: "Because in this case the bigger importance, probably, is the form, in which [the bill] passed the Senate."

"Technologically, this form is practically final," he said.

He stressed, the White House said earlier in statements "about possible tougher sanctions, thus in fact it changes nothing."

Peskov said that the Kremlin will not add anything to the statement made by the Russian Foreign Ministry related to the US bill on anti-Russian sanctions.

"There was a statement on the sanctions and countersanctions issues made the Russian Foreign Ministry, which said everything. I have nothing to add, so I will not add anything," Peskov told reporters.

He advised them to carefully read the document and drew attention to the fact that "this is due to the passing of a new law on sanctions." The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement mentions that," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.