Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin approves Foreign Ministry’s statement in response to US sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 28, 12:54 UTC+3

The presidential press secretary added that the Kremlin will not add anything to the statement made by the Russian Foreign Ministry

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Informatin Office/TASS

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved of the statement made by the Russian Foreign Ministry in response to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US.

"Of course, such measures are impossible without the president’s approval," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow cuts back number of personnel in US diplomatic and consular missions

Reporters asked Peskov to explain why the Russian response to the anti-Russian sanctions appeared before Trump signed the bill. The press secretary said: "Because in this case the bigger importance, probably, is the form, in which [the bill] passed the Senate."

"Technologically, this form is practically final," he said.

He stressed, the White House said earlier in statements "about possible tougher sanctions, thus in fact it changes nothing."

Peskov said that the Kremlin will not add anything to the statement made by the Russian Foreign Ministry related to the US bill on anti-Russian sanctions.

"There was a statement on the sanctions and countersanctions issues made the Russian Foreign Ministry, which said everything. I have nothing to add, so I will not add anything," Peskov told reporters.

He advised them to carefully read the document and drew attention to the fact that "this is due to the passing of a new law on sanctions." The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement mentions that," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow cuts back number of personnel in US diplomatic and consular missions
2
Putin approves Foreign Ministry’s statement in response to US sanctions
3
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
4
Russian airborne divisions get advanced portable air defense systems
5
New Gromky corvette floated at Far East shipyard
6
Russian ultra-high frequency guns are now ‘the real thing,’ developer asserts
7
Senator slams approval of anti-Russian sanctions as proof of US establishment’s decay
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама