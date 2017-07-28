Back to Main page
Russian diplomat comments on new US sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 28, 20:50 UTC+3

On July 27, the US Senate adopted a bill toughening the US’ unilateral sanctions against Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Washington to refrain from further destructive actions to avoid Russia’s negative reaction, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, commenting on the Russian foreign ministry’s measures in respect of US diplomatic missions.

Putin approves Foreign Ministry’s statement in response to US sanctions

"Regrettably, our calls, our patience, our readiness to demonstrate good will, not to yield to emotions are finite. We were forced to take response measures," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel. "These are not sanctions but Russia’s response measure to even the balance."

"If the United States, in its anti-Russian frenzy, tries to do anything else to harm us, a tit-for-tat reaction will follow. It is a negative spiral," he said.

Moscow calls on the United States "to refrain from such destructive actions," the Russian diplomat stressed. "Today, I told that to US Ambassador John Tefft, with whom I had a hard but professional talk. I reassured him that there are no signs on the Russian part that our policy is ruinous," he said. "On the contrary, we want to restore justice and call on the Americans to show restraint."

"I don’t consider this bill frightening, I consider it… defective, harmful for the United States itself and doomed to failure. It means that the goals set by its initiators will never be achieved. Relations with Russia will only worsen and the perspective of their normalization will go further on into the future," he said.

"Once again, we are warning the US side, and now I am doing it publicly, against attempts to further unwind the spiral of confrontation, against attempts to hit our relations over and over again," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel. "Now, the choice and assessment of the consequences of what is going on depends completely on the Americans."

Russia’s counter-sanctions to be painful for US — Russian lawmaker

Sanctions against Russia driven by US’ wish to get share of EU oil and gas market — expert

Senator slams approval of anti-Russian sanctions as proof of US establishment’s decay

Expert warns new sanctions against Russia may drive wedge between US and EU

"I insist that in case of these or those actions we will have to take retaliation steps, countermeasures. They might be absolutely tit-for-tat but they might not be that way at all," the Russian diplomat stressed.

According to Ryabkov, the passage about ‘tit-for-tat’ measures in the Russian foreign ministry’s official statement "means nothing more but what is written there." "In case Washington does not demonstrate due responsibility, we will respond to further provocative and hostile steps," he said.

On July 27, the US Senate adopted a bill toughening the US’ unilateral sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. On Tuesday, it won the majority of votes in the House of Representatives. Now, Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act will by referred to President Donald Trump.

