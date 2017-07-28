Back to Main page
Senator slams approval of anti-Russian sanctions as proof of US establishment’s decay

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 28, 13:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US Senate earlier approved a bill specifying tougher unilateral American sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The passage of the anti-Russian sanctions bill by the US Senate and prior to that, by the House of Representatives, points to the decay of the country’s establishment, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Defense and Security Committee Franz Klintsevich told reporters on Friday.

"I believe in general this process can be described as the establishment’s degradation. Its decision-making is becoming increasingly more unpredictable, as a result of which absolute priority to American interests has reached extremes and complete insanity," he stressed.

According to Klintsevich, this is doubly dangerous, because all this is happening in the modern world, which is "extremely unstable, and various countries’ concerted effort is required to prevent it from exploding."

The senator noted that only a united Europe can counter this strategy. "The creation of a truly united Europe is practically the only answer to this American challenge," Klintsevich’s press service quotes him as saying.

The US Senate earlier approved a bill specifying tougher unilateral American sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, with 98 votes for and two against it.

On Tuesday, members of the US House Representatives overwhelmingly voted for this document titled "Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act."

Now the legislation will be submitted to US President Donald Trump for his potential stamp of approval to become law.

Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
