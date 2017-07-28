Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sanctions against Russia driven by US’ wish to get share of EU oil and gas market — expert

Business & Economy
July 28, 18:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Washington is using sanctions to "clear one or another territory from competitors," head of Russia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Cliff Owen

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. US’ new sanctions against Russia are first of all aimed at winning the EU oil and gas market, Sergey Katyrin, head of Russia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told TASS.

"I'm not sure that the ultimate goal of anti-Russian sanctions is Russia. Sanctions, if one separates them from political husk, are economically targeted against Russia and pursue primarily the US mercantile goal. When they punish Russia by using sanctions to limit Gazprom's capabilities in Europe, the US intends to get a piece of the huge European oil and gas market for itself, and this is the biggest American mistake," he said.

Read also

Senator slams approval of anti-Russian sanctions as proof of US establishment’s decay

US Senate passes bill toughening anti-Russia sanctions

Expert warns new sanctions against Russia may drive wedge between US and EU

New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin

According to Katyrin, most likely under the pretense of Euro-Atlantic solidarity, the US will hand its liquefied gas to Europeans, which will cost twice as much as Russia's.

At the same time, the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed that Washington is using sanctions to "clear one or another territory from competitors."

"The US actually voiced plans to become leader on the global oil and gas market, so we may hear about even more exotic reasons than election of the US President by Russia for imposing new sanctions, and not only against Russia," he said.

Katyrin is confident that "in case with US gas for Europe the so-called Euro-Atlantic solidarity will do ill service for the European economy.

"Expensive gas means not only a more expensive European utility bills but a noticeably higher cost of all goods, serious losses in competition. European businesses won’t be very happy about it, so we will likely witness serious economic contradictions and "wars" between the EU and the US," Katyrin said.

According to the head of the largest association of Russian entrepreneurs, this will be the "beginning of the end" of new sanctions. "But we should not waste time waiting. You can only respond to unfair competition by making your own economy stronger and more competitive," he concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov tells Tillerson Russia ready to normalize relations with US
2
Russia’s counter-sanctions to be painful for US — Russian lawmaker
3
Russia lays down two diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet
4
Sanctions against Russia driven by US’ wish to get share of EU oil and gas market — expert
5
Russian official slams Romania's airspace refusal as ploy against Moldovan leader
6
Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property
7
Restrictions on number of US diplomats in Russia to take effect September 1 — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама