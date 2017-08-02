Back to Main page
Trump says new Russia sanctions legislation 'significantly flawed'

World
August 02, 18:42 UTC+3

"In its haste to pass this legislation, the Congress included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions," Trump said

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called the bill tightening sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea seriously flawed in his statement on his signing of this bill.

"While I favor tough measures to punish and deter aggressive and destabilizing behavior by Iran, North Korea, and Russia, this legislation is significantly flawed," Trump said in a statement. "In its haste to pass this legislation, the Congress included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions."

"Since this bill was first introduced, I have expressed my concerns to Congress about the many ways it improperly encroaches on Executive power, disadvantages American companies, and hurts the interests of our European allies," he added.

"Still, the bill remains seriously flawed - particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch’s authority to negotiate. Congress could not even negotiate a healthcare bill after seven years of talking. By limiting the Executive’s flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together," the president stated.

Persons
Donald Trump
