Kremlin says Russia will not take new retaliatory measures on US sanctions

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, August 2. /TASS/. Signing by US President Donald Trump of the law tightening sanctions against Russia, North Korea and Iran does not change the current situation in fact, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"It does not change anything de facto. What retaliatory measures? Nothing new, retaliatory measures have already been taken," Peskov said, answering to a question on what influence will Trump’s signing of the said law will have and whether Russia will retaliate.