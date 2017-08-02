Back to Main page
Trump ‘gives up’ by signing bill on anti-Russian sanctions — senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 02, 18:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Now Russia’s cooperation with the United States will be selective for years to come, Konstantin Kosachev said

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has ‘given up’ by signing a bill on anti-Russian sanctions and now Russia’s cooperation with the United States will be selective for years to come, a senior Russian senator wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the committee on international affairs in the upper house of Russia’s parliament, thus commented on Trump’s decision to sign the bill tightening the US sanctions against Russia.

"The news is mainly that Trump has given up. Out of three options - to start confrontation with the Congress (to veto the bill), to give up its signing (I do not agree but I can’t do anything) and to sign it - the president has chosen the third variant," the senior Russian senator wrote on his Facebook page, stressing that both the authors of the bill and personally Trump were now responsible for the consequences of this decision.

"The United States does not leave a chance for constructive cooperation with Russia as the most important partner in solving central problems of contemporary global development. From now on and for years (decades?) to come, this cooperation will inevitably be of selective nature; moreover, both from the American and the Russian side," Kosachev added.

