Berlin says it does not support US sanctions violating international law

World
August 02, 19:45 UTC+3

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump signed into law of a bill on sanctions against Russia

Read also

Trump says new Russia sanctions legislation 'significantly flawed'

BERLIN, August 2. /TASS/. Germany believes the US ex-territorial sanctions are unacceptable, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry told TASS in a comment on President Donald Trump's signing into law of a bill on sanctions against Russia that was earlier endorsed by both houses of the US Congress.

"This was something to be expected and it's important to see now how Trump will handle the law," the spokesman said. "That 's why we're calling for a close coordination of the policy of sanctions, the way it is envisioned by law."

"As for the ex-territorial sanctions that stand at variance with international law, we don't support them," he said.

Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
