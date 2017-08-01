Back to Main page
EU to protect itself against US policy pursued under pretext of sanctions — minister

World
August 01, 9:51 UTC+3

The German foreign minister said that Europe will "protect itself from the industrial policy under the motto "America Above All"

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

BERLIN, August 1. /TASS/. The EU will take protective measures, if the US pursues its industrial policy under the motto "America Above All" under the pretense of sanctions, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

"It is important for us to overcome the Ukrainian crisis and maintain the political pressure caused by sanctions," the German Foreign Ministry quotes him as saying. "This will happen only if we act unanimously." "We will protect ourselves from the industrial policy under the motto "America Above All" pursued under the pretext of sanctions," he stressed.

Gabriel recalled that US President Donald Trump "has not yet made a decision on whether or not tougher sanctions will be imposed on Russia." "Anyway, the bill provides for consultations with us, Europeans, before this can happen," the minister noted.

"We are taking this opportunity. I have been in touch with Rex Tillerson," he added.

Last week, the US Senate approved a bill specifying tougher unilateral American sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. Now this document titled "Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" will be submitted to US President Donald Trump for his potential stamp of approval to become law.

Europeans are concerned about the fact that the US is planning, through these measures, to impose restrictions on cooperation with Russian companies on pipeline construction and prioritize exports of US energy resources to Europe.

