Germany’s Economy Ministry hopes sanctions against Russia will not affect EU companies

BERLIN, July 31. /TASS/. The German Economy Ministry hopes Europeans will be able to mitigate the risk of sanctions against companies cooperating with Russian partners through the dialog with the United States, official spokesperson of the ministry said on Monday.

"If measures are taken by the United States in a form touching interests of third parties, this will violate the law," the spokesperson said. "I hope it won’t run to that and we will be able to clarify this matter in talks with the US," she said.

"Otherwise it will be required to achieve adherence to international law and WTO norms," the spokesperson said. Workout of response measures is in the competence of the European Commission, she said. "Various aspects" of responding to US actions are discussed, she noted.

"Germany’s Foreign Ministry also expects the US authorities will contact European partners concerning application of new sanctions against Russia," the spokesperson of the ministry said at the briefing in Berlin on Monday.

"We cannot say so far consultations are the case in point because only performance of the law should lead to them," the spokesperson said. "However, we expect it will be so," he added.