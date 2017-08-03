Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interests

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 03, 13:34 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman comments on new anti-Russian sanctions

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

NOVOBUREISKY VILLAGE /Amur region/, August 3. /TASS/. Moscow will uphold and protect its interests, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. "The fact that Russia will uphold its interests, protect its interests should not be questioned by anyone," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Read also

PM Medvedev: US declared massive trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions

Trump ‘gives up’ by signing bill on anti-Russian sanctions — senator

Trump says new Russia sanctions legislation 'significantly flawed'

Kremlin highlights contradictions in White House’s statements on US sanctions

Peskov declined to comment on remarks by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev who stated that Washington had actually declared a trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions against it.

"I am not empowered to comment on statements made by the prime minister. I advise you to contact my counterpart (the prime-minister’s spokesperson) Natalya Timakova," he said.

US President Donald Trump earlier signed into law a bill specifying tougher sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. However, in his statement after signing it, Trump described the document as seriously flawed and noted that it includes a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions. He also expressed the hope that its implementation will not hinder work with Washington’s European allies to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Commenting on the newly-signed law, Russian Prime Minister noted on his Facebook page that "a full-fledged trade war had been declared on Russia." He added that these measures would be pointless and that Russia would continue to develop in spite of them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interests
2
Putin calls on government to help Gazprom and Rosneft to reach decision on gas supplies
3
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North Koreans
4
PM Medvedev: US declared full-fledged trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
7
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама