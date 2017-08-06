Lavrov explains to Tillerson Russian counter-measures to US sanctions

MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave detailed explanations to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday about Russia’s counter-measures to US sanctions.

"We had a lengthy meeting with Rex Tilleson," Lavrov said after a talk with the US Secretary of State on the sidelines of ASEAN events.

"He wanted to know, first of all, and he started with this, the details of those decisions, which we had had to take in response to the law on anti-Russian sanctions adopted in the US Congress. We gave these explanations," Lavrov said.

Russian Foreign Minister also said that Moscow is ready to normalize its dialogue with the United States, if Washington gives up its confrontational approach, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement comes after a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the ASEAN regional forum in Manila.

"Naturally, such actions [the US sanctions], including the illegal seizure of our diplomatic property since December last year, could not be left unanswered," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"This will be in this way from now on. At the same time, we are ready to normalize the dialogue, if Washington gives up the confrontational line," the ministry said.