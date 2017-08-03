Back to Main page
Ukraine to suffer from US anti-Russian sanctions bill, says politician

World
August 03, 20:25 UTC+3 KIEV

It’s easy enough to forecast the kind of aftermaths Ukraine will come to face, a politician predicts

© AP Photo/Manu Brabo

KIEV, August 3. /TASS/. Adoption of the anti-Russian sanctions law in the US will have a long-term distressing impact on Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Ukrainian Choice public movement said on Thursday in a statement, which the movement published at its official homepage.

"I can only say to the politicians who are shrilling with joy over the signing of the law on sanctions that this law doesn’t target Russia," Medvedchuk said. "It targets the sovereignty of Ukraine and the restoration of its territorial integrity."

"The law on sanctions delivers a strategic strike at Ukraine, at the party of peace [the political forces that call or a peaceful resolution of the armed civil conflict in eastern Ukraine - TASS] and at the social and political forces supporting the main principle of reintegration of the eastern regions, which is the return of Donbass to Ukraine and of Ukraine to Donbass," he said.

The energizing of the "party of war" - the radical, far-right, nationalistic forces pressing forward with a military suppression of the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk and Lugansk republics in eastern Ukraine - has become an inescapable and predictable reaction to Washington’s behavior, Medvedchuk’s wrote.

"It’s easy enough to forecast the kind of aftermaths Ukraine will come to face," he said. "In the first place, there will be a new surge of the conflict in the east of the country and the internal tensions will aggravate. More than that, the process of reintegration of the uncontrolled territories [the two rebellious self-proclaimed republics - TASS] will become impossible for many long years if not decades, provided it will not perish altogether."

Medvedchuk recalled in this connection that reintegration was a prerequisite for welding the country together and for reuniting the Ukrainian people.

