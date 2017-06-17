Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says he changed his views on Russian-European relations due to Helmut Kohl

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 17, 21:07 UTC+3 ST PETERSBURG

Vladimir Putin also said that Kohl called for European-Russian partnership and Moscow is ready

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Dmitry Astakhov/Press Service of the Russian Government/TASS

ST PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin says that his acquaintance with Germany’s ex-Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died on Friday, changed his views on relations between Russia and Europe.

"I knew him since the early 1990s and was present all the way through during his talk with St Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak. He asked me to visit his residence, as the government of the Federative Republic of Germany was located in Bonn then. A few more meetings followed. We met more than once in different capacities. The first meeting made a strong impression, a very strong impression on me," Putin told reporters.

Read also

Helmut Kohl to be remembered as advocate of German-Russian friendly relations — Putin

Russian lawmaker says former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl changed global politics

Helmut Kohl did much to develop German-Russia relations -— ex-president Yeltsin’s widow

European politicians, experts continue commenting in late Helmut Kohl's importance

Former German Chancellor Helmur Kohl dies aged 87 — media

"I saw a man of great depth, a profound thinker who did not live from election to election, although it was of some importance to him. But he thought about a prospect quite far ahead, moreover, he thought very substantially, profoundly, basing on knowledge and his personal expertise of a statesman in one of the largest European counties," he added.

Kohl’s views on the future relations between Russia and Germany had a vast influence on the Russian president.

"They did not only had an enormous influence on me, but somehow, to a considerable degree changed my personal stance on these processes," he said. "I saw a man of great depth and of substantial assertion."

Kohl called for European-Russian partnership

Putin added that Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl was not mistaken believing that the Cold War had ended and after the current rift Russia and the West will inevitable join efforts.

"No, he was not mistaken. We have always had processes that unfold like a pendulum swinging forward and back," Putin said, answering a reporter’s question whether Helmut Kohl made a mistake believing that he and Mikhail Gorbachev stopped the Cold War between the West and Soviet Union.

"Now the pendulum has swung a bit back towards frost, but I am convinced that it will inevitably find the right balance and we will be joining efforts to face today’s challenges. We will be able to overcome them so and in no other way," he said.

"Unfortunately, not everything from the dreams, we used to dream and talk about, is being implemented. However, I am convinced that his analysis is correct and those positive processes, without which neither Europe nor Russia has any future, will be developing in the European and, I can say, Eurasian continent," the president said.

Koul would say "if we want to preserve our civilization in this turbulent and rapidly changing world with growing centers of power, most notably not just military power, but also economic and cultural one, Europe and Russia should definitely stay together," Putin added.

"I absolutely agree with him. You know our stance that implies we are ready for it. Our partners need to be ready as well and should get rid of phobias of the past," Putin emphasized, reminding that Helmut Kohl urged to brush off those phobias and look forward to the future.

Germany’s ex-Chancellor Helmut Kohl, known as Germany’s reunification architect, died at his house in Ludwigshafen on Friday morning. He was at the helm of Germany for 16 years, between 1982 and 1998.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says he changed his views on Russian-European relations due to Helmut Kohl
2
Putin convinced competition at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup to be fair
3
New US sanctions won’t push Russia into deadlock, but complicate bilateral ties — Putin
4
FIFA chief Infantino opens 2017 Confederations Cup speaking Russian
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
7
Russia’s Defense Ministry wants new Mi-38 helicopters produced for Arctic operation
TOP STORIES
Реклама