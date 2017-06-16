Helmut Kohl to be remembered as advocate of German-Russian friendly relations — Putin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel over the death of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

The name of Helmut Kohl goes hand in glove with milestone events in the contemporary history of Germany, Putin noted. Being at the helm of Germany for many years, Helmut Kohl played a key role in the end of the Cold War and reunification of Germany, he added.

"I was lucky to communicate with Helmut Kohl in person. I sincerely admired his wisdom and ability to take balanced and forward-thinking decisions even amid the knottiest situations," the Russian president said in the telegram. "He will be remembered in Russia as a staunch advocate of friendly relations between our countries, as a person who made an enormous contribution to the strengthening of mutually beneficial bilateral partnership and good-neighborhood."

Putin extended his deepest sympathy and support to the late Helmut Kohl’s friends and family, to the government and all the German people.

Earlier in the day, German newspaper Bild said that former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl passed away aged 87.