Former German Chancellor Helmur Kohl dies aged 87 — media

World
June 16, 18:27 UTC+3

Kohl died in his house in Ludwigshafen, according to the Bild newspaper

© REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN, June 16. /TASS/. Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl has passed away at the age of 87, the Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the tabloid, Kohl died in his house in Ludwigshafen.

Реклама