Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

European politicians, experts continue commenting in late Helmut Kohl's importance

World
June 17, 6:31 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Without Helmut Kohl in the poition of Germany's Federal Chancellor, there would be no euro today, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, June 17. /TASS/. Euroepean politcians, experts and public personalities continues commenting on Friday on the significance of the role played in European affairs by the late German former Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Without Helmut Kohl in the poition of Germany's Federal Chancellor, there would be no euro today and the EU would never get its contemporary contours, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

The news about the death of the former Chancellor, who was Juncker's close friend became a telling blow, Juncker said adding that the Europeans would miss the man as a genuine friend of European unity.

"Helmut Kohl was a great European and a very good friend," Juncker said, adding that the former was an objective observation while the latter was a very personal statement. As a politician he was able to bring politics closer to the people because he was also someone for whom words and political action were one and the same.

"He was someone who supported me, was kind and had an ability to see into other people's lives," Juncker said. "Moreover, he could view the world in a non-partisan way. And he had a great deal of humour."

As a politician, Kohl was able to bring politics closer to the people "because he was also someone for whom words and political action were one and the same."

Juncker recalled that only three people have been bestowed Honorary Citizenship of Europe Jean Monnet, Jacques Delors and Helmut Kohl. 

"For me, that says everything," he said. "But it also makes our loss that much greater, both politically and on a human level.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Jean-Claude Juncker
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
2
Everything you need to know about 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
3
North Korea detains Russian yacht in Sea of Japan 'by mistake' — embassy
4
Putin's annual Q&A session
5
Young female cancer patient rushed to hospital after video complaint to Putin
6
European politicians, experts continue commenting in late Helmut Kohl's importance
7
US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама