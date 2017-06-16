Russian lawmaker says former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl changed global politics

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl was a historical figure that changed Europe and the entire world, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Friday.

"Helmut Kohl was an iconic figure of his time," he said. "He became a historical figure in his lifetime," the senior Russian lawmaker added.

According to him, Kohl "played an enormous role in putting an end to the Cold War, so he was rightfully called the chancellor of unity." "It was during his time in the office that the Berlin Wall went down and East and West Germany united," Slutsky pointed out.

He also said that Kohl’s policies "changed Germany, Europe and the entire world." "No matter how people evaluate his activities, it can be stated unequivocally that one of the most influential European and global figures has passed away," the chairman of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee concluded.