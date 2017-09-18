UN ministerial meeting on Syria to be held on September 21

Future of peacekeeping mission to Donbass depends on stance of Kiev, Washington — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 18, 13:02
UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. A high-level international meeting on Syria will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 21, on the sidelines of the General Assembly General Debate, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with TASS.
"An international meeting on the Syrian crisis will take place on September 21, it will be a broad meeting," the Russian diplomat said.
According to Nebenzya, the meeting has been initiated by the European Union and has nothing to do with the International Syria Support Group, which includes around 20 countries, the United Nations and the Arab League. Russia and the United States are the group’s co-chairs.
The annual General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to be held on September 19-25, with dozens of meetings taking place on its sidelines. Nebenzya said that "a lot of serious, important and pressing issues" were going to be discussed, including ways to resolve the crises in Syria and Libya, as well as the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal. "There are sure to be discussions of the Korean Peninsula issue, many delegations are expected to bring it up," the Russian UN ambassador said.
Nebenzya added, that during the General Assembly General Debate, "a large number of events take place, we participate in all of them, our voice will be heard there."