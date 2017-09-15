Guarantor countries announce establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria

ASTANA, September 15. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey, acting as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, have announced the setup of four de-escalation zones in the country, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at the plenary meeting of the Astana talks on Syria.

According to him, in accordance with the memorandum adopted on May 4, 2017, de-escalation zones have been set up in Eastern Ghouta, certain areas in the northern part of the Homs province, in the Idlib province and in certain areas of its neighboring provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, as well as in certain areas in southern Syria, based on the Russian initiative aimed at ensuring the ceasefire and the territorial integrity of Syria, as well as at continuing the fight against terrorism.