Russia urges UN to get actively involved in solving humanitarian issues in Syria

YALTA, September 15. /TASS/. Moscow urges the United Nations to get more actively involved in solving humanitarian issues in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"It is crucial that the UN along with the countries, which are sincere in their desire to help the Syrian people, should get actively involved in the work on humanitarian ‘demining’," Zakharova said.

The diplomat pointed out that liberation of expansive areas in Syria’s east from terrorists, better functioning of de-escalation zones and better effectiveness of national reconciliation committees create conditions for enhancing humanitarian assistance.

"Restoration of schools, hospitals, water and energy facilities and organization of uninterrupted deliveries of medical equipment, medicines, food, daily necessities, construction products and machinery are much needed," Zakharova said.

"We call on international humanitarian agencies, UN specialized institutions, UN member countries to take urgent steps and to cooperate with the Syrian authorities in constructive key in issues concerning deliveries and distribution of humanitarian aid," she emphasized.