Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Guarantor countries set up coordination center for safety zones in Syria

World
September 15, 20:56 UTC+3 ASTANA

The three guarantor countries’ monitoring mission would be deployed basing on the maps approved in Ankara on September 8

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, September 15. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran have agreed to set up a coordination center for de-escalation zones in Syria, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Friday at a plenary session of the Astana international meeting on Syria.

"[The guarantor countries] are creating a joint Iranian-Russian-Turkish coordination center for coordinating activities in the de0-escalation zones," Abdrakhmanov said, reading out the joint declaration that the guarantor countries had approved at the Astana talks.

Read also

Guarantor countries announce establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria

The document says that the three guarantor countries’ monitoring mission would be deployed basing on the maps approved in Ankara on September 8.

It will be done "under the mandate, drafted by the joint working de-escalation group, for provisional deployment of the forces monitoring de-escalation in security area of the de-escalation zone in the Idlib province and in certain parts of neighboring provinces (Latakia, Hama and Aleppo) with the aim to prevent incidents and fighting between the warring sides (the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and units of the armed opposition that have already agreed to or will agree to the cessation of hostilities agreement)," says the statement read out by the Kazakh foreign minister.

De-escalation zones in Syria

At the Astana meeting on Syria in May, the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire (Russia, Iran and Turkey) signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

The de-escalation zones include the Idlib Province, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Provinces north of the city of Homs, Eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Provinces in southern Syria.

Starting from May 6, military activities and aircraft flights in the de-escalation zones are banned. Three de-escalation zones have already been established, while the fourth zone in the Idlib Province is being set up.

The document’s term is six months, with an optional further extension.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drill
2
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
3
Russian MP comments on North Korea’s new missile launch
4
Moscow regrets Pyongyang violates UN resolutions
5
Russian basketball team defeats Serbia at EuroBasket 2017
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
World’s largest sub Dmitry Donskoy back to base after three-month voyage
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама