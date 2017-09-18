Lavrov and Tillerson recommit to deconflicting military situation in Syria

Future of peacekeeping mission to Donbass depends on stance of Kiev, Washington — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 18, 13:02
WASHINGTON, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have reiterated their commitment to eliminating conflict situations during the military operation in Syria, as well as to reducing the level of violence in the Arab Republic. This is according to a statement by the US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert issued after the meeting of the foreign ministers in New York.
"The two recommitted to deconflicting military operations in Syria, reducing the violence, and creating the conditions for the Geneva process to move forward, pursuant to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," according to the document.
Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Ministry reported that Lavrov and Tillerson had discussed cooperation on the Syrian crisis and other aspects of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa as well as the status of implementation of the Minsk agreements.
The meeting between Lavrov and Tillerson took place at the office of Russia’s mission to the United Nations and lasted less than an hour.