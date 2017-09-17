Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Syria by phone — Russian Foreign Ministry

Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Syria by phone — Russian Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 17, 1:26
MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a phone conversation on Saturday to discuss the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its official Facebook page.
The two top diplomats discussed "the current situation in the Syrian settlement, including tasks of anti-terrorism struggle "on the ground," implementation of decisions made during the international meeting on Syria in Astana on September 14-15 and preparations for another round of political process in Geneva," the ministry said.
Lavrov and Tillerson also discussed the situation in Ukraine, including "the need to step up effort in implementing the Minsk Agreements on settling the crisis in southeastern Ukraine."
The conversation was held at the US side’s initiative.
During the previous phone talk that took place on Friday, the Russian and US top diplomats discussed the de-escalation zones in Syria, which became the focus of the sixth round of Syrian reconciliation talks in the Kazakh capital Astana on September 14-15.
The seventh round of consultations in scheduled for late October. It will focus on the efficiency of de-escalation zones.