South Korea, US discuss deploying aircraft carrier, strategic bomber — media

World
September 04, 10:12 UTC+3

Seoul also plans to conduct a unilateral exercise, involving Taurus air-to-surface missiles mounted on its F-15 K fighter jets, according to the Yonhap news agency

© EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Seoul and Washington are discussing plans of deploying a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and a strategic bomber to South Korea in response to North Korea’s latest nuclear test, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday citing Seoul’s Defense Ministry.

US President Donald Trump

Trump tells Abe US ready to use nuclear weapons against North Korea if necessary

The ministry also plans to conduct this month a unilateral exercise, involving Taurus air-to-surface missiles mounted on its F-15 K fighter jets, according to the report.

South Korea detects indications of North Korea’s preparations for a ballistic missile launch, possibly including an intercontinental ballistic missile, the ministry said.

On September 3, North Korea officially announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile. The news met tough reaction of the world community. South Korea and the United States said they did not rule out a possible military response to North Korea’s actions.

On Monday, the UN Security Council is due to hold a meeting on North Korea’s nuclear test.

Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear tests

North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — Putin

German top diplomat says North Korean crisis may result in more victims than WWII

North Korea should stop missile launches — Russia’s UN envoy

UN Security Council condemns North Korea missile launch

