Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Security Council condemns North Korea missile launch

World
August 30, 4:33 UTC+3

The statement strongly condemns the August 28 launch as an "outrageous" step that poses a threat not only to the region, but also to all UN member states

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

UNITED NATIONS, August 30. /TASS/. The UN Security Council condemned North Korea’s recent missile launch in a statement adopted as a result of consultations behind closed doors on Tuesday night.

Read also

UN Security Council to hold consultations on North Korea’s missile launch — source

Russia insists North Korea abide by UNSC resolutions

North Korean-launched missile likely to have fallen into Pacific Ocean near Hokkaido

The statement strongly condemns the August 28 launch as an "outrageous" step that poses a threat not only to the region, but also to all UN member states as well.

The document stresses that the UN Security Council is committed to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Early on Tuesday, Pyongyang launched yet another ballistic missile that flew over Japan’s northeastern territories and most likely fell down into the Pacific some 1,180 kilometers east of Cape Erimo, Hokkaido. According to the South Korean military, the missile covered a distance of 2,700 kilometers, with maximum flight altitude of 550 kilometers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firm
2
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
3
Russian Ambassador to China: Beijing invites another five countries to BRICS summit
4
Russian citizen removed from US domestic flight says he will sue air carrier
5
North Korean-launched missile likely to have fallen into Pacific Ocean near Hokkaido
6
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
7
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама