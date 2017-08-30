UN Security Council condemns North Korea missile launch

UNITED NATIONS, August 30. /TASS/. The UN Security Council condemned North Korea’s recent missile launch in a statement adopted as a result of consultations behind closed doors on Tuesday night.

The statement strongly condemns the August 28 launch as an "outrageous" step that poses a threat not only to the region, but also to all UN member states as well.

The document stresses that the UN Security Council is committed to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Early on Tuesday, Pyongyang launched yet another ballistic missile that flew over Japan’s northeastern territories and most likely fell down into the Pacific some 1,180 kilometers east of Cape Erimo, Hokkaido. According to the South Korean military, the missile covered a distance of 2,700 kilometers, with maximum flight altitude of 550 kilometers.