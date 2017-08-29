Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Missile launched by North Korea must have fallen into Pacific Ocean 1,180km from Hokkaido

World
August 29, 3:11 UTC+3

According to preliminary information, the missile could have split into three parts before falling down

Share
1 pages in this article
© Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. The missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday must have fallen into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 km east of Cape Erimo in Hokkaido, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at an emergency press conference.

"The launched missile flew at about 06:06 (00:06 Moscow time) across the airspace above our country and at 06:12 (00:12 Moscow time) must have fallen into the Pacific Ocean about 1,180 km away from Cape Erimo," he said.

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© © REUTERS/Zach Gibson

German chancellor suggests exerting diplomatic pressure on North Korea

Poroshenko seeks to discuss alleged nuclear missile supplies to North Korea in UN

North Korean leader secretly visited border area — media

According to preliminary information, the missile could have split into three parts before falling down. 

No objects have fallen to Japan after North Korea’s missile launch, according to reports, added Yoshihide Suga. "There have been no reports of objects fallen to our country," he said.

At the same time  the Yonhap news agency said, according to information provided by the South Korean military that a missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday has covered 2,700 km at an altitude of 550 km.

According to the Kyodo news agency quoted a Japanese government source Tokyo has not attempted to shoot down North Korea’s missile launched on Tuesday in accordance with the law on the right to collective self-defense.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in turn stated Japan’s government will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens due to a new missile launch carried out by North Korea.

"North Korea has launched a missile that must have flown above our country. We immediately started data collection and analysis. We’ll do all that is necessary to provide citizens’ security," he said.

He added that Tokyo will demand convening a UN Security Council emergency meeting due to a new missile launch conducted by North Korea.

"As for the UN Security Council, we will demand convening an emergency meeting," he said.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains extremely tense now amid Pyongyang’s active development of its nuclear missile program. In July, North Korea twice carried out test-firing, which caused a harsh reaction from the US, Japan and South Korea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Missile launched by North Korea must have fallen into Pacific Ocean 1,180km from Hokkaido
2
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
3
Trump is confident that US will eventually get along with Russia
4
Putin requests detailed inquiry into fires in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd Region
5
WaPo: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in Moscow
6
Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholds
7
Russian military aviation stamps out terrorists en-route to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама