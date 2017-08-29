Missile launched by North Korea must have fallen into Pacific Ocean 1,180km from Hokkaido

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. The missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday must have fallen into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 km east of Cape Erimo in Hokkaido, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at an emergency press conference.

"The launched missile flew at about 06:06 (00:06 Moscow time) across the airspace above our country and at 06:12 (00:12 Moscow time) must have fallen into the Pacific Ocean about 1,180 km away from Cape Erimo," he said.

According to preliminary information, the missile could have split into three parts before falling down.

No objects have fallen to Japan after North Korea’s missile launch, according to reports, added Yoshihide Suga. "There have been no reports of objects fallen to our country," he said.

At the same time the Yonhap news agency said, according to information provided by the South Korean military that a missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday has covered 2,700 km at an altitude of 550 km.

According to the Kyodo news agency quoted a Japanese government source Tokyo has not attempted to shoot down North Korea’s missile launched on Tuesday in accordance with the law on the right to collective self-defense.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in turn stated Japan’s government will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens due to a new missile launch carried out by North Korea.

"North Korea has launched a missile that must have flown above our country. We immediately started data collection and analysis. We’ll do all that is necessary to provide citizens’ security," he said.

He added that Tokyo will demand convening a UN Security Council emergency meeting due to a new missile launch conducted by North Korea.

"As for the UN Security Council, we will demand convening an emergency meeting," he said.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains extremely tense now amid Pyongyang’s active development of its nuclear missile program. In July, North Korea twice carried out test-firing, which caused a harsh reaction from the US, Japan and South Korea.