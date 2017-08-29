Back to Main page
Russia insists North Korea abide by UNSC resolutions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 14:01 UTC+3

On Tuesday, North Korea launched another ballistic missile which flew over northwestern Japan, presumably plunging into the Pacific Ocean

ABU DHABI, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow insists that Pyongyang fully abide by the UN Security Council resolutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Read also

Expert says North Korean missile proves capable of reaching Guam

"We are committed to all the United Nations Security Council resolutions and insist that our North Korean neighbors fully abide by them," the Russian top diplomat said.

"This is the principle that we follow during the UN Security Council debates, we will adhere to the same principle at the next meeting, which is supposed to be held to discuss North Korea’s recent missile launch," Lavrov added.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched another ballistic missile which flew over northwestern Japan, presumably plunging into the Pacific Ocean about 1,180 km east of the Hokkaido Island’s Cape Erimo. According to the South Korean military, the missile flew about 2,700 kilometers reaching an altitude of 550 kilometers.

