UN Security Council to hold consultations on North Korea’s missile launch — source

UNITED NATIONS, August 29. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will arrange consultations on North Korea’s missile launches later on Tuesday, a well-informed diplomatic source told journalists.
According to the source, this issue will be discussed after the Security Council ongoing meeting on peacekeeping operations.
Early on Tuesday, Pyongyang launched yet another ballistic missile that flew over Japan’s northeastern territories and most likely fell down into the Pacific some 1,180 kilometers east of Cape Erimo, Hokkaido. According to the South Korean military, the missile covered a distance of 2,700 kilometers, with maximum flight altitude of 550 kilometers.